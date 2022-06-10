The O’Jays Unveil Dates For Farewell Tour, ‘Last Stop On Love’s Train’

All aboard as The O’Jays embark on their final farewell, the Last Stop On Love’s Train Tour. The previously announced tour features original members Eddie Levert and Walter Williams, alongside bandmate Eric Nolan Grant, as they take fans on a ride throughout their six-decade catalog.

The 11-city tour kicks off in Philly next week (June 17) and will wrap up this September in Memphis, Tenn. Fans in the DMV area are especially lucky as they’ll be able to catch the trio for free at the AFRAM Festival in Baltimore on Juneteenth.

Williams shared in a statement, “The reason that this is our last tour is because, between Eddie and I, our ages will be over 160 years old by the end of the tour. I will be 60, and Eddie… you can do the rest of the math. But really, we wanted one last tour to say goodbye to our friends, family and fans, and ride The Love Train together, one last time.”

Levert added, “I was thinking that I would quietly retire, but our fans and my body weren’t having it…The love and physical benefits of performing keeps us on the younger side of our age. This tour is a celebration of all of our lives and the struggles and joys that got us to today. It is time for us to say goodbye and we would like to do it in person. Please come join us as we play the music we have shared together over the past 60 years, one last time.”

The O’Jays released their final album, The Last Word in 2019. Their lengthy discography includes 31 albums—nine of which are Platinum and ten of which are Gold—plus 10 No. 1 singles including “Back Stabbers,” “For The Love Of Money,” “Use Ta Be My Girl,” and “Family Reunion.”

See full tour dates below. Tickets are available now on The O’Jay’s official website.

Jun 17 — Philadelphia, PA @ ExCITe Center

Jun 18 — Columbus, OH @ Columbus Commons

Jun 19 — Baltimore, MD @ AFRAM Festival

Jul 4 — Camden, NJ @ Wiggins Park

Jul 21 — Chicago, IL @ Arie Crown Theater

Jul 22 — Chicago, IL @ Arie Crown Theater

Jul 23 — Cincinnati, OH @ Cincinatti Music Festival

Jul 29 — Detroit, MI @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

Aug 6 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater

Aug 12 — New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Aug 13 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sep 8 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre