The Pharcyde Reunites For “My Bad,” Group’s First Song In 25 Years

Legendary West Coast rap group The Pharcyde have reunited for their first song i n over 25 years. The group, which originally consisted of members Fatlip, Slimkid3, Bootie Brown, and Imani, recently joined forces on Fatlip’s new song, “My Bad.” The track finds the rappers lamenting their regrets while atoning for their past missteps. Released on LABCABIN Records, “My Bad” features an appearance from Butch Cassidy and is included on Fatlip’s latest album, Sccit & Siavash The Grouch Present​.​.​. Torpor. The album also includes guest spots from Krayzie Bone, M.O.m and Sccit, as well as production by Chris “The Glove” Taylor, Jellyroll, and Sccit & Siavash The Grouch.

The group’s 1992 critically-acclaimed debut, Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde, included their signature hit “Passin’ Me By.” The Pharcyde returned in 1995 with their sophomore effort, Labcabincalifornia, with singles “Drop” and the J Dilla-produced track, “Runnin’.” The latter album didn’t fare as well commercially, and was followed by Fatlip’s exit from the group amid internal friction. They would go on to release two more albums, 2000’s Plain Rap and 2004’s Humboldt Beginnings, which did not include members Fatlip and Tre.

Listen to “My Bad” below.