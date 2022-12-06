The Weeknd Becomes First Canadian Artist To Earn 4 Diamond Singles

The Weeknd performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 24, 2022 in Indio, California.

The Weeknd continues to boost his already impressive resume. The 32-year-old is now the first Canadian artist to earn four RIAA Diamond-certified singles as a lead artist.

The “Take My Breath” artist achieved this feat on Tuesday (Dec. 6) when his 2015 smash “Can’t Feel My Face” officially reached Diamond status. The song joins the elite company of 2015’s “The Hills,” 2016’s “Starboy” and 2019’s “Blinding Lights.”

“Starboy” and “Blinding Lights” originally earned the record-breaker the recognition of the first Black singer with three Diamond certifications back in April, so he continues to outdo himself.

Life has been pretty good for Abel Tesfaye. He recently saw a resurgence in his 2016 cult classic “Die For You” off of Starboy, as the record climbed to No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, eclipsing its original peak of No. 43. TikTok assisted the effort and also opened the door for SZA to consider re-recording her scrapped verse on the shelved “Die For You” remix.

Back in April at the 64th Grammy Awards, the Toronto artist took home his fourth trophy for Best Melodic Rap Performance due to appearing on Kanye West’s “Hurricane” alongside Lil Baby. This is a notable achievement given he has been boycotting the show ever since his 2020 LP After Hours did not receive any nominations, despite boasting the longest-charting Billboard Hot 100 hit of all-time, “Blinding Lights” and multiple other hit records.

The Weeknd kicked off 2022 in a major way on Jan. 7 with his fifth studio album Dawn FM. The album featured Lil Wayne and Tyler, The Creator, narration from Jim Carrey, and monologues from Quincy Jones and Josh Safdie. Dawn FM debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, getting narrowly beat out by Gunna’s DS4EVER which was released on the same day. He is currently in the midst of the After Hours Til Dawn tour, taking place in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.