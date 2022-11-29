The Weeknd Is Taking His After Hours Til Dawn Tour Global

The Weeknd performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 24, 2022 in Indio, California.

The Weeknd has revealed dates for the global leg of his After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour. Set to kick off in 2023, the expansion covers Europe and Latin America with stops in Stockholm, Amsterdam, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro and more before wrapping up in Santiago, Chile. Additional dates are still being announced according to a press release.

The North American leg of the tour sold out completely and generated over $130 million dollars to date. As the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations World Food Programme, the Toronto musician also use the tour to raise money.

Through a personal donation of $500,000, funds raised through ticket sales, proceeds from an exclusive tour t-shirt, tour sponsor Binance’s $2 million contribution and additional partnerships, the award-winning performer was able to donate millions to the cause he represents.

Wassim “SAL” Slaiby, Amir “Cash” Esmailian, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, La Mar C. Taylor, all co-founders of XO, pose backstage during the “After Hours Til Dawn” Tour at SoFi Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Live Nation

An initial $2 million grant will be going toward providing emergency food and nutrition assistance to the most food-insecure regions of Ethiopia, reaching more than 75,000 people. The Weeknd presented a check to World Food Program USA during a private event at his After Hours Til Dawn concert last weekend (Nov. 27) in Los Angeles.

“We are deeply appreciative and humbled by The Weeknd’s steadfast support, as well as that of his loyal fans and partners,” expressed Barron Segar, World Food Program USA president and CEO. “Abel is an inspiration to us all, and through his efforts, thousands of families will have food security and hope for a better future.”

“On stage and off stage, The Weeknd is bringing hope and happiness to millions of people across the globe,” added David Beasley, WFP executive director. “His inspirational XO Humanitarian Fund is a new dawn in the struggle to end global hunger at a time when we are seeing funding shrink and the threat of famine grow. As WFP’s Global Goodwill Ambassador, he is opening hearts and minds to our life-saving cause and offering millions the chance of a brighter tomorrow.”

The Weeknd will be joined by Kaytranada and Mike Dean on all European dates. The After Hours Till Dawn tour highlights music from The Weeknd’s 2020 album After Hours as well as his acclaimed 2022 release Dawn FM.

The “Starboy” singer will also continue his partnership with the U.N. World Food Programme to contribute funds from the worldwide trek to the XO Humanitarian Fund. €1 from each ticket sold across Europe, £1 in the UK, and the $1 equivalent in countries across Latin America will be donated to this important cause.

Additional ticketing information for The Weeknd’s global tour can be found on the official website. Take a listen to Dawn FM below.