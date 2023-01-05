The Weeknd Makes Spotify History With “Blinding Lights”

The Weeknd performs at the "After Hours Til Dawn" Tour at Met Life Stadium on July 16, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Weeknd has broken another record. According to Chart Data, the Toronto-bred musician’s hit record “Blinding Lights” has surpassed Ed Sheeran’s massive record “Shape Of You.” Standing at 3.3 billion streams, the single was crowned the most streamed song in Spotify history at the close of 2022.

“happy new years to blinding lights. the most streamed song of all time tonight,” celebrated The Weeknd on Twitter. In the post, he shared imagery from the “Blinding Lights” music video.

happy new years to blinding lights. the most streamed song of all time tonight @Spotify pic.twitter.com/kNL0X6zK2o — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) December 31, 2022

In November 2021, “Blinding Lights” was named the new No. 1 on Billboard’s Greatest Songs of All Time Hot 100 Chart In November 2021. With the accomplishment, the pop singer passed Chubby Checker’s “The Twist” which now sits at No. 2. The achievement set the precedent for his historic 2022 feat.

“I feel like I’ve been making that record for a decade,” The Weeknd shared with Billboard at the time of the achievement.

The Weeknd attends the U.S. Premiere of 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: The Way of Water” at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 12, 2022. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

Last year, the acclaimed performer proved himself to be one of the most successful pop music and R&B acts in modern history. The Weeknd set multiple records throughout the year, including becoming the first Canadian musician with four RIAA Diamond-certified singles as a lead artist.

This year, The Weeknd was named the fourth-most streamed artist globally by Spotify, following Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, and Drake. The Starboy was also named the third most viral artist globally, and the fifth most-streamed artist in the United States on the platform.

“Blinding Lights” was released in November 2019 as the second single from The Weeknd’s fourth studio album After Hours. Revisit the album below.