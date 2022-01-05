The Weeknd Reveals Tracklist For New Album ‘Dawn FM’

The Weeknd has shared more details regarding his highly anticipated album, Dawn FM. After releasing an album cover that features an elderly version of himself, as well as the cinematic trailer seen above, the Canadian pop star revealed the full tracklist for the project. Set to release his fifth studio album on Friday (Jan. 7) the singer promises fans a “new sonic universe.”

The full tracklist for the project reveals 16 songs, which will feature Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never, and actor Jim Carrey.

While celebrating a separate career milestone, with “Blinding Lights” being named the No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, The Weeknd teased the forthcoming album and the beginning of a new era.

“It’s the only gift I could ever ask for. I’ll be doing it for as long as I can breathe. I love my fans and wouldn’t be here without you. Big day for blinding lights. Multiple songs in the top 20. Thursday turns 10. Caesar turned 4 and the f**king dawn is coming. LET’S GO,” he wrote on social media.

Dawn FM follows The Weeknd’s highly-successful 2020 release After Hours.

View the full tracklist for Dawn FM and the trailer introducing the songs below.