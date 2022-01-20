The Weeknd Breaks This Billboard Global 200 Record With ‘Dawn FM’

And just like that, The Weeknd breaks the record for the most songs charting in a single week by a male solo artist on Billboard’s Global 200 chart. The Toronto-bred crooner had 24 songs charts simultaneously as of Wednesday (Jan. 19).

His fifth studio album, Dawn FM, became an international success as it topped the charts in the U.K., Australia, Ireland, Switzerland, Sweden, and his home country, Canada. From the 16-track LP, “Sacrifice” charted at No. 2, while “Gasoline,” “Out of Time,” “Is There Someone Else?” and “How Do I Make You Love Me?” trailed behind one another.

Currently, the artist who has the most Global 200 entries in a single week is Taylor Swift with 31 songs. Following The Weeknd is Kanye West with 23 entries, then Drake with 22 entries for the week ending on Sept. 18, 2021, and 21 entries for the week ending on Sept. 25, 2021.

.@theweeknd charts 24 songs on this week's #Global200, breaking the record for the most in a single week among solo male artists (1/3): #2, Sacrifice

#10, Take My Breath

#14, Gasoline

#15, Out of Time

#16, Is There Someone Else?

#17, How Do I Make You Love Me? — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 19, 2022

(3/3) #55, Moth To A Flame w/ @swedishousemfia

#60, One Right Now w/ @PostMalone

#67, Every Angel Is Terrifying

#87, You Right w/ @DojaCat

#150, Starboy ft. Daft Punk

#159, La Fama w/ @rosalia

#163, Lost In The Fire w/ Gesaffelstein

#165, Die For You

#170, The Hills — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 19, 2022

Dawn FM debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200, selling 148,000 equivalent album units. However, the singer recently released an “alternate world,” deluxe version of the album with three new tracks following its Jan. 7 release.

Monte Lipman, Republic Records founder and CEO, spoke on the album’s impact in a statement, “The impact of Dawn FM speaks to The Weeknd’s undeniable global appeal and further reinforces the healing power of music. The non-traditional rollout represents Abel’s pure dedication to his fans by making new music available in real time. This body of work has captured the imagination of both the creative community and the overall marketplace.”

Check out the stunning visual for “Sacrifice” below: