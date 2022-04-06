The Weeknd Becomes First Black Singer With 3 Diamond Records After Latest Certifications

The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

The Weeknd has made history with his latest certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America. On Tuesday (April 5) the Canadian singer added two more songs to his diamond-certified singles list, making him the first-ever Black singer to count three individual diamond records. He joins Cardi B who was the Black artist, and female rapper to have three diamond-certified singles.

His latest songs to push him over the threshold are “Blinding Lights” and “Starboy.” Previously, The Weeknd’s “The Hills” reached the top-selling level in March 2020. “Blinding Lights” was initially released in November 2019 while “Starboy” had a longer climb with a release date in September 2016.

L–R: Caron Veazey, Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, The Weeknd, Shawn Holiday, and Jamil Davis attend the Music in Action Awards Ceremony hosted by The Black Music Action Coalition at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Sept. 23, 2021 in West Hollywood, Calif. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The RIAA establishes a diamond certification once an album or song moves 10 million units, with one equivalent song unit equal to a single digital song sale, or 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams according to Billboard.

With three diamond singles, The Weeknd joins not only the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, but also Justin Bieber, Eminem, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Katy Perry, and Post Malone who have all reached the same number.

Overall, Bruno Mars is the musician with the most certified diamond singles with four total. As far as albums, Whitney Houston is the only Black artist with at least three certified diamond. That list is led by Garth Brooks who holds nine.