The Weeknd Is Statically The World’s Most Popular Music Artist

The Weeknd attends the Music In Action Awards Ceremony hosted by the Black Music Action Coalition at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on September 23, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.

Guinness World Records reports that The Weeknd has been crowned the world’s most famous musician. On Monday (March 20), Guinness shared new statistical evidence that points out the artist’s popularity on Spotify.

Abel Tesfaye, 33, is shown to have snagged two new world records on the digital streaming platform, garnering 111.4 million monthly listeners as of March 20, and the first artist to hit 100 million monthly listeners.

To put the newly released stats in perspective, Tesfaye now has 30 million more monthly listeners than Miley Cyrus, who sits in second place with 82.4 million. And the closest male musician is Ed Sheeran, in seventh place with 77.5 million monthly listeners.

The outlet also mentions that the Canadian crooner’s streaming surge could be attributed to his recently released duet with Ariana Grande, the “Die For You (Remix).”

Although the tracks’ original version appeared on 2016’s Starboy, new interest in a possible remix was piqued after Ariana posted a TikTok of herself working on vocals for the new iteration of the song.

As a result, “Die For You (Remix)” became both pop stars’ seventh No.1 hit, with Tesfaye and Grande’s viral smash leaping from No.6 to No.1 on the Billboard 100 chart during the week of March 6.

Elsewhere, the Dawn FM singer recently released his first concert album, Live From SoFi Stadium, on March 3. The 31-track LP covers his historic two-night tour at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium in November 2022.

The record includes live renditions of “Wicked Games,” “Kiss Land,” “The Hills,” “Starboy,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Save Your Tears,” “Die For You,” and “Blinding Lights.”