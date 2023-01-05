The Weeknd Teases “Is There Someone Else?” Video

The Weeknd poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The Weeknd is teasing a treat to celebrate the first anniversary of his critically acclaimed LP, Dawn FM. On Wednesday (Dec. 4), the artist, also known as Abel Tesfaye, 32, took to Twitter to reveal his plans to drop the visuals for the fan-favorite track, “Is There Someone Else?”

Along with the 21-second teaser, the chart-busting musician tweeted: “Is There Someone Else? Video drops on the one year anniversary of Dawn Fm … back at it.” Abel’s clip shows him frolicking with a young woman in a room, as the clip ends, he reaches for the mask that has consistently been a motif across his visuals for Dawn FM.

The mini clip is the second time the Canadian crooner teased an upcoming video for the track. On Dec. 28, 2022, a fan asked Tesfaye how did he feel about FM turning a year old and the “Blinding Lights” artist replied, stating “i feel istheresomeoneelsemusicvideo-ish.”

The Trilogy artist released his Jim Carrey narrated album on Jan. 7, 2022, so fans can expect to feast their eyes on the new visuals this Saturday.

In 2022, The Weeknd’s fifth studio album peaked at No.2 on the Billboard 200, No.1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums (Billboard) and featured guest appearances from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Qunicy Jones, and more.

Elsewhere, The Weeknd recently became the first Candian to snag four certified Diamond records. On Dec. 6, 2022, Pop Base reported that the entertainer’s 2015 hit “Can’t Feel My Face” reached Diamond status, joining three previously Diamond-certified tracks in 2015’s “The Hills,” 2016’s “Starboy” and 2019’s “Blinding Lights.”