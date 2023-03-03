The Weeknd Releases New Concert Album, ‘Live From SoFi Stadium’

The Weeknd unleashed his first concert album, Live From SoFi Stadium, via XO/Republic Records on Friday (March 3). According to a press release, the artist née Abel Tesfaye, 33, dropped his 31-track LP covering his historic two-night tour at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium in November 2022.

Tesfaye’s blockbuster After Hours Til Dawn Tour serves as the backdrop for the collection of tracks, with the record including some of The Weeknd’s most popular chart-breaking hits. The LP includes live renditions of “Wicked Games,” “Kiss Land,” “The Hills,” “Starboy,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Save Your Tears,” “Die For You,” and “Blinding Lights.”

The Weeknd and Mike Dean-executive produced album accompanies his The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium special on HBO. HBO’s special was released on Feb. 25 and gave fans a visual journey through the mind of the enigmatic entertainer.

Micah Bickham directed The Weeknd: Live At SoFi Stadium, while Contrast Films handled the HBO title’s production. The Weeknd, La Mar C. Taylor, Jordy Wax, and Micah Bickham served as the movie’s executive producers, and it was co-executive produced by Aaron Cooke.

Abel’s music doc smashed HBOMAX records upon release, becoming the highest debut for a music special in the history of the streaming network.

Elsewhere, Abel Tesfaye is set to appear in his first starring role in a feature film he wrote and is also producing, directed by Trey Edward Shults. Golden Globe and SAG Award nominee Jenna Ortega and Academy Award nominee Barry Keoghan are also scheduled to appear alongside the moody musician onscreen.

According to the official press release, the film is currently shooting in Los Angeles, and the logline is being kept under wraps.