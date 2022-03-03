Catch Your Favorite R&B Acts On Tour This Spring

As confirmed by concert promoters and the CDC, outside is officially back open! Festivals are in full effect and several of your favorite R&B acts are headed out on individual tours, so catch them while you can.

The Weeknd is bringing Doja Cat along for his first global stadium tour, After Hours Til Dawn Tour, which kicks off this July in his hometown, Toronto. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, March 10 at 10 a.m. local time for the North American leg.

R&B phenom, Muni Long, is embarking on her One Night Only Tour following her sold-out Valentine’s Day show in Los Angeles. The 13-city tour begins in April in Dallas and will wrap up at the Roots Picnic in June. Presale tickets will be available on Thursday (March 3) and tickets for the general public will be available on Friday (March 4).

In spite of some backlash at a recent concert around some missing tracks in her set list, Summer Walker will also be embarking on her own headlining tour. For her mini-excursion across America and the UK, she will be bringing along Erica Banks, NO1-NOAH, and Marvxxl for select shows. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (March 4) on her official website.

H.E.R. will be joined by rising R&B sensation, Marzz, for the second leg of her Back Of My Mind Tour, starting this Spring. H.E.R. will also support Coldplay during their Music of the Spheres World Tour and tickets are currently on sale for both.

Previously announced tours include The Culture Tour from New Edition, Charlie Wilson, and Jodeci, The Night Tour from Maxwell, Joe, and Anthony Hamilton, the Full Circle Tour with Babyface and Kem, the Vibes on Vibes Tour from Sammie and Eric Bellinger, Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales Tour—which has been temporarily postponed due to COVID—and Lucky Daye’s Candy Drip Tour.