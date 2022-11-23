The Weeknd And SZA May Finally Release Their “Die For You” Remix

One of the breakout tracks from The Weeknd’s 2016 album, Starboy, was “Die For You.” At its peak, SZA recorded a verse for the currently-shelved remix, but recently, the cult classic has made a resurgence on TikTok.

When fans inquired about the official release of the beloved duet on Instagram, the CTRL singer replied in a since-deleted comment. “Lmao it’s super old but it does exist. I should re record it.”

The Toronto-bred crooner endorsed the idea by tweeting, “yes please.” With the original single now being a viral TikTok sensation, it’s peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing its original slot at No. 43.

SZA is also rumored to appear on the remix to Lizzo’s “Special.” The pair first teased the record during the final night of the latter’s tour. That duet will reportedly release ahead of SZA’s sophomore album, S.O.S.. The highly-anticipated LP is slated to drop next month.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd will soon close out the North American leg of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour after he was forced to reschedule his Sept. 3 date at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Fifteen minutes into the initial show, he shared with the disgruntled crowd, “I don’t know what just happened… but I just lost my voice. This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now. I’m gonna make sure everybody’s good, you’ll get your money back. I’ll do a show real soon for you guys. But I wanted to come out and personally apologize.”

Indulge in the unofficial “Die For You” remix below.