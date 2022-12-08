The Weeknd Teases ‘Avatar 2’ Theme Song

The Weeknd attends the U.N. World Food Programme as it welcomes The Weeknd as a Goodwill Ambassador on October 07, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.

The Weeknd is preparing to put the bow on an amazing year with his forthcoming release.

The 32-year-old teased “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” the theme song for Avatar: The Way Of Water, this past week.

The Grammy winner shared a 45-second trailer that included footage from the film and the track playing in the background on Wednesday (Dec. 7). This came three days after Abel shared an even shorter clip on Sunday (Dec. 4) with a chorus singing behind a large blue “A.” The clip ended with a date reading “12.16.22,” and now it’s clear that he will be part of Avatar: The Way Of Water.

This sync placement is the perfect bookend to another successful year for the “Starboy.” He released his fifth studio album Dawn FM on Jan. 7, boosted by the single “Take My Breath,” and features from Lil Wayne and Tyler, The Creator and narration from Jim Carrey and Quincy Jones. Dawn FM sold 154,000 album-equivalent units in its first week and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Back in April, The Weeknd secured his fourth Grammy award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for his appearance on Kanye West’s “Hurricane” from Donda alongside Lil Baby. The Toronto vocalist also became the first Canadian to earn four RIAA Diamond-certified records as a lead artist on Tuesday (Dec. 6). “Can’t Feel My Face” achieve the feat and joined “The Hills,” “Starboy,” and “Blinding Lights.”

The Weeknd now has 4 DIAMOND SINGLES ??



“Starboy” – 11x Platinum ?

“The Hills” – 11x Platinum ?

“Can’t Feel My Face” – 10x Platinum ?

“Blinding Lights” – 10x Platinum ? pic.twitter.com/rhwudVnVCn — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) December 7, 2022

Time will tell if The Weeknd sneaks in any more major accomplishments before 2022 comes to a close.