Watch The Teaser For The Weeknd’s Immersive Amazon Special ‘The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience’

The Weeknd and Amazon Studios have revealed the teaser for the singer’s upcoming immersive music special, The Weekend x The Dawn FM Experience. An exclusive live EP will be available to stream on Amazon Music after the special’s premiere, which is set for this Saturday (Feb. 26). The program is described as a “mesmerizing visual” in which the Canadian pop star creates “a theatrical performance event that will envelop audiences in its unnerving and moody world”

In the short clip, an aged The Weeknd clumsily walks through a dark street as sirens blare in the background. He extends a bloody, injured hand to balance himself against a brick wall before entering an unnamed building. A spotlight then focuses on the singer, leaving him dazed and confused before he faints and the teaser concludes.

“I’m ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I’ve ever done. Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM—a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theater, and performance art collide for a night out at the club,” The Weeknd expressed in a press statement.

Amazon Studios

The Weeknd released Dawn FM on Jan. 7 earlier this year. The album broke the record for the most songs charting in a single week by a male solo artist on Billboard’s Global 200 chart. Jim Carry is heard providing narration, and additional musical features include verses from Lil Wayne and Tyler, the Creator. Both Quincy Jones and Josh Safdie appear on the record as well.

“Dawn FM is a masterful display of The Weeknd’s artistic vision and creative genius. We are so proud to work with Abel and XO Records to collaborate across Amazon and share this stunning, brilliant, and immersive visual experience with our global customers,” shared Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “With The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience, Prime Video and Amazon Music continue to be destinations where artists can present their most ambitious projects without limits or bounds.”

The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience was produced by XO Records and Contrast Films with La Mar C. Taylor, Jordy Wax, and Ed Walker serving as executive producers. Music from The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience will be available to stream as an eight-track live EP exclusively on Amazon Music. The full special is set to premiere on Prime Video on Feb. 26, 2022. Watch the trailer above.