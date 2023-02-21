Three 6 Mafia, Yelawolf, Jelly Roll, And More Announce Joint Tour

Three 6 Mafia, Yelawolf, and Jelly Roll are hitting the road this summer. They announced their joint tour, which will also feature other artists, earlier this week.

The Nashville rapper shared a trailer on Instagram on Monday (Feb. 20) to reveal the Backroad Baptism Tour. In the video, he calls DJ Paul, Juicy J, Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings, and more to ask if they should hit the road together. In another post, he shared flyers made for each artist and a flyer that lists the 44 .

“The Backroad Baptism Tour is coming to a city near you this summer and I’m bringing my friends with me baby,” Jelly Roll wrote in the post’s caption. He then went on to list the full slate of acts, which includes the aforementioned names, plus Ashley McBryde, Chase Rice, Elle King, Merkules, and Josh Adam Meyers. “Don’t miss it when this circus comes to your town!!”

They’ll begin their shows on July 28 in Southaven, Miss., and make stops in Virginia Beach, Las Vegas, Dallas, and Salt Lake City before finishing up in Tampa, Fla. on Oct. 14. Presale for the tour begins Wednesday (Feb. 22) at 10 a.m. followed by the normal public sale on Friday (Feb. 24) at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased via jellyroll615.com.

Jelly Roll hitting the road is timely after the major 2022 the rapper and country singer had. The 38-year-old broke NLE Choppa’s record for the most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart, racking up 25 weeks in total.