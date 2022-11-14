T.I. And Son Domani To Perform During Atlanta Hawks Halftime

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 01: T.I. and Domani Harris perform onstage during the Legendz Of The Streetz tour at State Farm Arena on April 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

T.I. and his son, Domani Harris, will perform during halftime of the Atlanta Hawks‘ Wednesday (Nov. 23) home game against the Sacramento Kings. The musical performance is part of The Hawks Shop’s special in-store collaboration with the Trap Music Museum of Atlanta, which was founded by the Grammy-winning rapper in 2019.

“I’m a True to Atlanta Hawks fan and have performed in State Farm Arena on numerous occasions, but this time it feels different being able to take the stage with Domani,” the Atlanta rapper said about the opportunity. “The Hawks are off to a great start this season, hopefully we can continue the momentum. I can’t wait to hit State Farm Arena on the 23rd and give the fans a memorable performance.”

Domani, with whom TIP collaborates on “Family Connect,” was equally excited about the opportunity to take center court in the State Farm Arena for the first time. “Growing up in Atlanta, the Hawks run through my DNA, going to tons of games throughout my life with my family. We have a lot of amazing young talent on the team, so I definitely continue to have high hopes for the Hawks. Being able to perform with my pops at State Farm Arena is definitely a bucket list moment for me.”

The joint effort will feature merchandise that states “Trap Commandment CDIV (404): Always Stay True To Atlanta.” The saying will appear on a Black hoodie and Black t-shirt available to be purchased through Fevo while supplies last.

There will also be a special mini-pop-up photo experience co-curated by the Hawks and Trap Music Museum called “Hooper’s Grandmother’s Living Room” where ticket bundle buyers will be able to pick up their purchased merchandise.

The Atlanta Hawks are currently 8-5 and sitting in the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Their star point guard Trae Young is averaging 27.4 points and 9.3 assists.