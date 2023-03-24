Ticketmaster Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Drake Tour Tickets

Ticketmaster is facing a new class action lawsuit over the pricing of tickets for Drake and 21 Savage’s upcoming It’s All A Blur Tour.

LPC Avocat Inc., a law firm based in Montreal, Canada, filed the suit on Thursday (March 23) claiming the ticketing company “intentionally misleads consumers for [its] own financial gain.” According to the Toronto Star, a Montreal man purchased two “Official Platinum” seats for Drake’s July 14 concert at the Bell Centre, with each ticket costing $789.54. However, when a second show was added for July 15, Ticketmaster allegedly listed the same seats for $350 less.

LPC believes Ticketmaster knew about the July 15 show in advance, and withheld the information from consumers. The filing also alleges that the “Official Platinum” seats were just standard seats sold “at an artificially inflated premium in bad faith.” Plaintiffs are requesting “compensatory damages in the aggregate amount of the difference between the prices charged for ‘Official Platinum’ tickets and what their regular price ought to have been” plus $300 each in punitive damages.

This is the second major lawsuit against Ticketmaster since the December 2022 fiasco involving Taylor Swift’s Era Tour. The company is now facing a congressional hearing and antitrust investigation over an alleged abuse of power.

Drake has not issued a statement regarding the matter, but did add more dates to the initial 29-date run. The It’s All A Blur Tour is set to kick off in June in New Orleans and conclude in September. Since his last tour in 2018, the Toronto native has released four projects, and performed for a two-day takeover at The Apollo Theater back in January.