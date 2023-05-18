Timbaland Reveals AI Startup, Plans Amid Controversial Notorious B.I.G. Collaboration

Earlier this month, Timbaland faced an onset of backlash after he used AI (artificial intelligence) to create an original verse from the late Notorious B.I.G. for a “dream collaboration.” The Grammy-winning producer has now revealed to Forbes that it was just part of a bigger plan to use AI software to transform how songs are created.

The software used for the record was developed by Light Energy Labs, a Miami-based company cofounded by Timbo—né Timothy Mosley—and software programmer/producer Zayd “Creatrgod” Portillo in 2022. The filter technology has been in refinement for nearly two years and only recently became a high quality tool to use in a song.

“It’s going to really be a new way of creating and a new way of generating money with less costs,” the Verzuz co-founder, 51, explained. “I’m already here. This is what I’m doing. I’m going to lead the way.”

Mosley believes AI voice filters will allow for established acts to save time when collaborating and create new posthumous work.

Though he feels the quality of most AI voices is amateurish, he believes the industry can benefit from “high-grade voice filters and a verification system” to prove how authorization was obtained for the AI voice. “I don’t want to be afraid of what’s going on,” he added. “I want to be the guy to figure out a solution.”

The famed producer also noted that the Biggie “collab” won’t be released without the permission of his estate, but it is the test subject for Timbo’s new business venture. Part of his motive for embracing AI voice filters was to show Black Americans that the benefit of early technological investments.

“We’re the culture man, so I at least got to come in the door,” he explained. “Usually someone else gets to it and it blows up.” Mosley declined to discuss his market plans for the filter, due to the competitive nature of the business.