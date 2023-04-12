Timbaland Confirms Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake Albums In The Works

Timbaland has revealed Missy Elliott and Justin Timberlake have albums on the way. In an interview with Variety, Timbo disclosed he is currently working with both longtime collaborators, giving details about their upcoming project’s sonic direction.

The legendary producer explained that his work with Timberlake is reminiscent of 2006’s FutureSex/LoveSounds and said it’s up to the singer when he wants to release it.

“We just finished up,” Timbaland explains. “Now it’s really on him how and when he envisions it to come out, but it’s done, and it’s coming.”

“It’s fun Justin — it’s like FutureSex/LoveSounds but nothing too heavy, just giving you what you expect from us. Music is a young sport — of course, we’ve both seen a lot of life, but you have to bring out the 13-year-old kid again, you know? We had songs that maybe were too complicated, so we said we want it to feel like FutureSex part two, so we did songs that will fit that.”

As for Elliott, the Virginia native expressed that her album could arrive this summer.

“We’ve got a lot of songs we’re gonna start recording soon, and my dream is to have it out around her birthday in July. I want it to sound how she looks — she looks incredible right now. We both look like we 19. I know how Missy works: It’s got to be new and fun — or maybe not so much new as kind of underground, and everything is upbeat.

“Some of it has a kind of Latin feel to it, almost a Bad Bunny effect, some of it’s kinda like underground Brazilian funk,” the mega producer said. “People gonna eat it up — and it might reach a different demographic of people. It’s like it’s her doing… not reggaeton but Missy-ton.”

Tim also spoke about the album’s potential list of features, including Bad Bunny and Puerto Rican Latin trap artist Young Miko. “And I would love to see her doing features with Latin artists, like I think Young Miko would be dope with Missy, and so would Bad Bunny — I think that she could show them something. She’s already global, but this takes it to a different level.”

It’s been a minute since audiences received an album from both Missy Elliott and Justin Timberlake. The legendary artist and producer hasn’t dropped a solo studio album in over 15 years, with her last LP being 2005’s The Cookbook.

Meanwhile, the Memphis singer-songwriter’s last effort was 2018’s Man of the Woods, which featured production from Rob Knox, The Neptunes, Timbaland, and more.