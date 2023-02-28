Timbaland Says He And Missy Elliott “Have A Lot Of Music That We Never Released”

For decades, magic has happened whenever Timbaland and Missy Elliott collaborated on music.

On Sunday (Feb. 26), the Grammy-award winning emcee mentioned her long-time collaborator in her Instagram Story, saying it’s “go time.” Timbo responded to the post with, “Watch time for us to press that go button @missymisdemeanorelliott we n our bag like always !!!!! Happy Monday,” on his own IG.

Back in 2022, during an exclusive interview with VIBE, Timbaland discussed his likelihood to get back in the studio with Missy. He mentioned that “it’s all on her,” and that “she has to have a vision for it and what she wants to see.”

“It’s all about Missy and her space,” he said about dropping new music for 2023. “People always ask. It’s all about how she feels and the climate of music, and if she wants to do it because she has to stand in front of it. I’m the guy who’s giving her the tools to go out into the world to showcase it. She has to be in the right space to want to showcase it.”

As far as timing goes for the iconic collaborators, he added: “I definitely think it’s going to happen. I think it’s going to happen probably this year coming up because it’s just about that time.”

Adding that he has interest in appealing to the “newer generation,” Timbo teased that he and Missy have music sitting in the vault. “I think we have a lot of music that we never released, but like I said, it’s all on her, and she have to have a vision for it and what she wants to see,” he said. “Missy got to see everything ahead of time in her head, like a dream, and if it don’t come to her like that, then she’s going sit silent.”

“She don’t want to mess up the legacy,” he expressed.

The incomparable duo has worked together for years, dating back to her first album Supa Dupa Fly in 1997 up until her sixth studio album, 2005’s The Cookbook.

The Virginia-native reflected on creating her first five albums with Tim back in December on social media.

“My 1st album was stress free because I didn’t have any expectations,” she wrote about Supa Dupa Fly on Twitter. “My label told me they would give me my own label if I did 1 album so me & @timbaland completed this album in 2 weeks not knowing this would be the beginning of many more to come.”

She then went on to comment on her albums Da Real World, …So Addictive, Under Construction, and This Is Not A Test.

My 1st album was stressfree because I didn’t have any expectations. My label told me they would give me my own label if I did 1 album so me & @Timbaland completed this album in 2 weeks not knowing this would be the beginning of many more to come? pic.twitter.com/mineJQSfDN — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) December 6, 2022

Stay tuned for more updates on when Timbaland and Missy Elliott drop their new music.