Tina Turner Sells Entire Catalog Plus Name, Image, And Likeness To BMG For Undisclosed Amount

In a statement, the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll expressed, “Like any artist, the protection of my life’s work, my musical inheritance, is something personal. I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music, my work is in professional and reliable hands.”

BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch has a close relationship with Turner’s husband, Erwin Bach, and the two executives have been reportedly discussing the deal for over a year. However, it wasn’t until Turner’s team expressed interest three months ago that things began to finalize. Though BMG will receive Turner’s royalties and assets, Warner Music will still serve as her record company.

Masuch tells Rolling Stone, “We all know how iconic Tina’s work is. When you look at the dimensions Tina’s career has entered even in the last few years between musicals and documentaries, there’s still so much untapped potential with her legacy.