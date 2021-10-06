Tina Turner Sells Entire Catalog Plus Name, Image, And Likeness To BMG For Undisclosed Amount

“With Warner and Tina, we want to expand reach and influence new audiences. What’s the YouTube strategy, what do we do with TikTok? You have to be far beyond any approach where you’re just releasing a best-of album every four years or selling rights for a documentary.”
Earlier this year, the 81-year-old released her overarching documentary, TINA, which unveiled new details regarding both her personal and professional life. During that time, the “Proud Mary” singer revealed she would be stepping out of the public purview to enjoy a life of peace.
Later this month, Turner will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist. This will be her second induction since her joint induction with Ike Turner in the ’90s.