Tinashe And Buddy Link Up For “Pasadena”

Tinashe released “Pasadena,” her first single of 2021 featuring Compton rapper Buddy. In the song, the two artists set the tone for a West Coast-inspired summer of feeling right and feeling free.

The fast-paced song flexes Buddy’s diverse performance skills as a singer and rapper as he kicks off his verse with smooth vocals. He raps to the energetic rhythm describing an adventure in Miami where although he may have lost his Visa, the time was well spent.

Tinashe continues the free-spirited vibe, singing “we’ve been workin’ way too hard, gotta live a little more,” in her third verse.

The “Too On” singer shared her appreciation for Buddy on Twitter. Tinashe has worked with him before, collaborating on Buddy’s 2020 song “Glitch.”

“I’m so appreciative of him and his talent,” she tweeted.

According to Uproxx, the 28-year-old independent artist added more background to “Pasadena” in a press release.

“After the past year we have all had, I felt a very strong calling to release music that feels like joy, excitement, and freedom – to contribute positive energy to the universe,” she said.

“I wrote and recorded the song ‘Pasadena’ in my home in Los Angeles with a bold, bouncing tempo that makes me want to dance. The song is about growth, family, and the feelings I get when I visit the area I grew up in — energetic and nostalgic, but hopeful.”

“Pasadena” is her first release, outside of a 2020 holiday drop, to follow 2019’s Songs For You, her first release as a newly independent artist. Tinashe has teased her upcoming album 333 with social media uploads, due later this year.