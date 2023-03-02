Tink Shares Dates For Thanks 4 Everything Tour

Tink is hitting the road in support of her latest album, Thanks 4 Nothing. In partnership with The Black Promoters Collective, the 13-city tour will hit most major cities including Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Chicago, and New Orleans, starting on March 30.
“I wrote this album specifically for single ladies. I wanted to give the girls a set of songs to play after the breakup. This is for anyone reclaiming their time. Reclaiming their joy. Sometimes we have to appreciate the good with the bad, hence Thanks 4 Nothing,” said the 27-year-old of her latest Hitmaka-produced release.
Presale tickets for the Thanks 4 Everything tour will be available on Thursday (March 2) at 10 a.m. local time with general public tickets becoming available on Friday (March 3) at 10 a.m. local time.
The Black Promoter’s Collective (BPC) is dedicated to promoting and supporting Black artists and creators in the entertainment industry. Since launching in TK, BPC has been the driving force behind tours like Maxwell’s Night Tour, New Edition’s Culture Tour and their forthcoming Legacy Tour, and Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous Tour. BPC also co-produced The Millennium Tour and are returning to target the younger generation with Tink.
See the full tour dates below.
Mar 30: Oakland, CA – The UC Theatre
Mar 31: Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre
Apr 6: Houston, TX – Cullen Performance Ball
Apr 8: New Orleans, LA – Howlin’ Wolf
Apr 9: Atlanta, CA – Center Stage Theater
Apr 11: Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theater
Apr 12: Washington, DC – Howard Theater
Apr 13: Richmond, VA – The National
Apr 15: Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
Apr 16: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Street
Apr 20: Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
Apr 22: Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
Apr 23: Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre