Tink Shares Dates For Thanks 4 Everything Tour

Tink is hitting the road in support of her latest album, Thanks 4 Nothing. In partnership with The Black Promoters Collective, the 13-city tour will hit most major cities including Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Chicago, and New Orleans, starting on March 30.

“I wrote this album specifically for single ladies. I wanted to give the girls a set of songs to play after the breakup. This is for anyone reclaiming their time. Reclaiming their joy. Sometimes we have to appreciate the good with the bad, hence Thanks 4 Nothing,” said the 27-year-old of her latest Hitmaka-produced release.

Presale tickets for the Thanks 4 Everything tour will be available on Thursday (March 2) at 10 a.m. local time with general public tickets becoming available on Friday (March 3) at 10 a.m. local time.

The Black Promoter’s Collective (BPC) is dedicated to promoting and supporting Black artists and creators in the entertainment industry. Since launching in TK, BPC has been the driving force behind tours like Maxwell’s Night Tour, New Edition’s Culture Tour and their forthcoming Legacy Tour, and Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous Tour. BPC also co-produced The Millennium Tour and are returning to target the younger generation with Tink.

See the full below.



Mar 30: Oakland, CA – The UC Theatre

Mar 31: Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre

Apr 6: Houston, TX – Cullen Performance Ball

Apr 8: New Orleans, LA – Howlin’ Wolf

Apr 9: Atlanta, CA – Center Stage Theater

Apr 11: Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theater

Apr 12: Washington, DC – Howard Theater

Apr 13: Richmond, VA – The National

Apr 15: Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Apr 16: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Street

Apr 20: Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

Apr 22: Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

Apr 23: Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre