TLC And Shaggy To Embark On Tour With En Vogue And Sean Kingston

It’s a nostalgic mashup tour of epic proportions. This summer, TLC and Shaggy will headline their joint ‘Hot Summer Nights’ Tour with special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston.

The 26-city tour kicks off on June 1 at Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Pelham, Ala. and will hit major cities across the U.S. and Canada including Miami, Toronto, and Phoenix, before concluding in Calgary, AB on July 14.

Courtesy of En Vogue

Fans can anticipate hearing their respective hits like TLC’s “No Scrubs,” and “Creep”; Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me,” and “Angel”; En Vogue’s “Don’t Let Go (Love)”, and “Free Your Mind”; and Sean Kingston’s “Beautiful Girls” and “Eenie Meenie.”

The CrazySexyCool artists will also be releasing their new documentary, TLC Forever, on Lifetime/A+E near the start of this tour on June 3. The two-hour film will chronicle the revolutionary group’s dynamic and influence as surviving members T-Boz and Chilli tell their story in their own words.

Presale tickets for Citi cardholders start Tuesday (March 14) with general on-sale to follow on Friday (March 17) at 10 a.m. local time. Select VIP packages will also be available for purchase. Additionally, all four acts will not be in each city as noted below.

Live Nation

See the full tour dates below.

^Not a Live Nation Date | ~Tickets for this show will go onsale at a later date

June 01 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

June 03 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater @ Bayfront Park

June 04 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

June 07 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

June 09 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

June 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

June 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

June 13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

June 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 17 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

June 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

June 23 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 24 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

June 25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 28 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

July 01 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 02 – Lake Cowichan, BC – Laketown Shakedown^ (with Shaggy Only | Buy Tickets Here)

July 03 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall^~ (with TLC, Shaggy, & Sean Kingston Only | Buy Tickets Here or Here)

July 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – Granary Live^ (with Shaggy & Sean Kingston Only | Buy Tickets Here)

July 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 08 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 09 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

July 13 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton EXPO Centre^ (with TLC & Shaggy Only | Buy Tickets Here or Here)

July 14 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival^ (with TLC & Shaggy Only | Buy Tickets Here or Here)