Tobe And Fat Nwigwe Bring That “Fye Fye” Energy To 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Tobe Nwigwe brought the live energy to the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards with a performance of his latest single, “Fye Fye.” With his mint-clad tribe in tow, Nwigwe—along with his wife, Fat, and music collaborator and the track’s producer, Nell—bodied their performance on the annual award show.

In true Nwigwe fashion (and with a live band), hyped (and masked)dancers dressed in monochromatic attire and durags filled the stage as he rapped his first verse. “They say I’m rappin’ with hunger / I tell ’em hell nah, I’m eatin’,” he raps energetically on the mic. “If you book me for a show / And I can’t bring my wife and my babies / I’m leavin’.”

But the peak of his high-energy number happened the moment that his other half, Fat stepped out with her mint green, lace-accented dress and gele crown to match. “Might get a Grammy, that’s the floor to us / Dropped two kids, lifestyle laborious,” Fat exclaims. “Don’t need oracles, I ain’t Morpheus / I am still the young queen, mother, baby, what it do?”

The icing on the family cake? Their toddler daughter stepping out to do a performance of her own. Watch their choreographic work of art that is the Nwigwe squad above. You can catch Tobe, Fat, and crew on their upcoming, six-city MonuMINTal Tour.