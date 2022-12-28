Tony Yayo Says 50 Cent Treats His Artists Better Than Jay-Z

Tony Yayo has produced some hilarious moments over social media in 2022, but he’s also got some takes on rappers and how they conduct business. The 44-year-old stated that 50 Cent treats his artists better than Jay-Z earlier this week.
The “So Seductive” rapper appeared on ThisIs50 on Tuesday (Dec. 27) and spoke with Uncle Murda about both of their careers. The two-time Platinum rapper revealed that he is still able to tour and perform overseas at this stage of his life, despite not being as active as he was during G-Unit’s prime, due to the label’s leader breaking bread.
“That’s why I respect him because we have more of an assist,” Yayo said. “We have 50 Cent so I knew I was okay. He sold 11 million records I’m gonna get a percentage of his fans. I’m good. He had the kind of more do it on his own.” The Thoughts Of A Predicate Felon artist then turned his attention to Hov, whom Murda was once signed to before the Marcy rapper left Roc-A-Fella Records in 2008.
“He had deals with JAY-Z and them but JAY-Z ain’t gonna never… I always tell them all the time JAY-Z ain’t treating you like this ni**a.” The “Rap Up” rapper, signed to 50 Cent’s G-Unit since 2016, later chimed in to thank the 4:44 rapper for getting him his first six-figure check, which led Tony Yayo to clarify his comments.
“I’m quite sure Hov and a lot of artists, they treat some of their artists maybe good, maybe not. I’m just telling you how we get treated. I don’t know [if] JAY-Z ever had him in the Armani Hotel.”
Yayo previously spoke on the 50 Cent and Jay-Z comparison on DJ Vlad’s show back in August. He revealed that the “In Da Club” rapper set aside $1 million for him while he was in jail.