Tony Yayo Rebukes Lil Uzi Vert’s Recent “Satan” Lyric At Rolling Loud

G-Unit vet Tony Yayo was recently questioned about Lil Uzi Vert’s Rolling Loud performance in California, where the Philly rapper referred to Satan during his set.

Reluctant to answer, all that the “Stunt 101″ rapper could say was, “I believe in God, I don’t know about that stuff man, that’s crazy.” Congruent with the TMZ interviewer, Yayo did agree that Uzi has “taken it too far.”

“That was a little too crazy for me,” he said before adding, “I believe in God. I’m very religious, came up in the church, so anything that has to do with Satan I can’t rock with.” See Below.

Other celebrities have also shared a few words about the “Neon Guts” rapper’s performance, including Summer Walker.

“I make a City Girl believe in Satan,” the Still Over It singer quoted Uzi’s lyric on her Instagram Story. “I Be genuinely curious have these people ever seen or heard a demon before..? Or it’s just a trend cause I feel like if you have you’d stop playin..really nothing funny or cute about it. May God be with y’all [prayer emoji].”

During his live performance of “Just Wanna Rock,” at Rolling Loud California held in Inglewood’s Hollywood Park, Uzi wore a red suit with pentagram details in its belt, along with a fish net shirt underneath. He also sported spiked hair with yellow and blue contacts in his eyes as he danced to the energetic beat all over the stage.

Since his viral “Satan” lyric has been a topic of discussion, Lil Uzi Vert nor JT of City Girls have commented.

Take a look at his performance below and Tony Yayo’s sentiments above.