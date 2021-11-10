Watch Tori Kelly’s Sultry Performance Of “What Happens Next” From ‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ Soundtrack

Tori Kelly—rocking sleek straight hair and an all-black leather ensemble—took the stage on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday (Nov. 10) to perform her new song, “What Happens Next.”

The sensual number is one of fifteen original tracks from the Blade Runner: Black Lotus soundtrack which features artists like 070 Shake, Alessia Cara, Kiana Ledé, G-Eazy, and many more. It will be available on limited edition, neon green vinyl in a tri-fold foil-stamped sleeve with artwork by esteemed graphic novelist Greg Ruth, and can be pre-ordered via Mondo and Official Blade Runner:Black Lotus Shop.

In addition to the new track, Kelly is now a published author. Her children’s book, Curly Girl Blues is currently available for pre-order. The book incorporates elements from the singer’s own childhood plus cherished lessons she’s learned throughout her career in regards to celebrating herself.

In a statement, she explained, “As someone who always felt like I was different from everyone else growing up I wanted to encourage young kids to embrace their individuality and characteristics that make them unique. This book isn’t just about loving yourself, it’s also about celebrating the different cultures around us. My hope is to inspire the next generation and show how beautifully diverse this world is.”