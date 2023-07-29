Tori Kelly, Leon Thomas, Victoria Monét, And More New R&B For A Personal Serenade

This summer may be scorching, but a dreamy serenade by some of R&B’s finest may help to cool you down. Tori Kelly, Leon Thomas, and Victoria Monét dominate as the reigning mainstream acts. Full-length projects from Thomas and Monét will close out the season, but Kelly’s new EP is a reintroduction of sorts for the two-time Grammy winner.

Despite her recent health scare, she’s eager for her devoted fans to listen to the soundtrack of her happiness from recent years. Much like last week’s roundup, a not-so-new wave of men are stealing the show with a slew of their hypnotizing tunes. Zae France, CAMP, Dylan Reese, William Singe, and new discovery, IX Wulf all make music that will make you want to swoon, reflect, and love again.

Check out this week’s new R&B selects that will make you close your mouth and open your ears—and maybe even your heart.

Tori Kelly – tori

The new era of Tori Kelly has arrived in the form of her new EP, tori. The seven-track project includes the previously-released single, “missin u,” and new features from Ayra Starr and Jon Bellion.

Kelly dives into multiple genres with her new offering as she floats between R&B, afrobeats, and pop with the upbeat “shelter” and nostalgic “alive if i die.” The next single stemming from the EP is “cut.” Over the infectious melody, the Grammy winner sings, “Love in suspension, when you put up your guard, but I know I can make you believe/ I’m the exception, hit the drum on your heart — baby, we caught a rhythm.”

tori is where she finally embraces all of who she is as an artist, woman, and writer. Most of all, it represents “the happy place [she’s] been in the last few years.”

Leon Thomas Feat. Victoria Monét – “Breaking Point (Remix)”

Leon Thomas called on the ever in-demand Victoria Monét for a soul-stirring remix of his hit record, “Breaking Point.” The collaboration conjoins the most ethereal elements of an R&B duet as listeners get the dual perspective of reaching that pivotal moment in a relationship.

Despite having written for many artists across numerous genres, this chapter of Thomas’ solo career displays a crooner who has mastered the style of music he stemmed from.

He wrote about the new record on Instagram, “I’m beyond blessed to have had the opportunity to collaborate with someone who not only understood the feeling, but shared her perspective.”

Zae France – “Give It Up”

Zae France returns with his new sensual single, “Give It Up.” It’s more of a mood setter than a bedroom slow jam in those moments of foreplay.

“I appreciate tf outta y’all for goin hard for me the way y’all do real s**t! I feel like this the one,” the singer said of his new single. The record stems from his new album, Rhythm N Backwoods Szn II—the follow-up to his 2019 LP, Rhythm N Backwoods.

CAMP Feat. Kevin Ross – “IDC”

CAMP, formerly known as Aaron Camper, enlisted the help of fellow crooner Kevin Ross for his new single, “IDC.”

The lead single from his forthcoming EP, SummerBaby, “IDC,” instantly lures you in with CAMP’s swooning vocals. His ultimate desire is to tap into listeners’ “hearts and relationships.”

The accomplished singer-songwriter has penned a catalog of hits for Justin Timberlake, Diddy and Dirty Money, and countless others, so now he’s here to show and personify “grown R&B sounds from a tenured industry-veteran.”

Dylan Reese – “shut your mouth”

“Like everything else we’ve put out recently, i whole heartedly believe that this record will have a long life,” Reese said of his new ballad, “shut your mouth.” He continued, “i appreciate those of you helping us get off to a hot start. stream/save/add/share/all that jazz, love y’all.”

The single is about shutting up—literally. Reese adds, “loving someone so much that expressing it out loud is redundant & unnecessary.” For those who are fans of his records, “harmony” and “deep,” this rounds out that trifecta.

William Singe – Where Do Birds Go At Night?

Australian crooner William Singe has released his new indie album, Where Do Birds Go At Night?

The LP is a testament to his ability to merge the heart of early 2000s R&B with contemporary flair. As the new father relearns what it’s like to love and be vulnerable, he also establishes himself as a force in the R&B world.

“[The album is] a musical journey that delves deep into my personal experiences, allowing listeners to hear a vulnerable side of me,” Singe shared in a statement. “Through this album, I share the stories of a past relationship and the emotional journey I went through to reach this point in my life. It’s an authentic reflection of my growth as an artist and a testament to the power of R&B to tell heartfelt stories.”

He continued, “This project encapsulates the essence of the R&B music that my fans know and love, while also exposing a more vulnerable side of me. It’s an opportunity to connect on a deeper level and share the highs and lows of my personal journey. I hope this album resonates with listeners and allows them to find solace and inspiration in their own experiences.”

IX Wulf – “act iii: feel alive”

IX Wulf’s “feel alive” was our introduction to the singer, but trust that this won’t be the last mention of him. He unintentionally gives Jon B-Craig David vibes while basking in the highs of a relationship on his new intoxicating single, “act iii: feel alive.”

“When dealing with someone who isn’t always yours, there’s pauses. Almost as if you’re living within snippets of time. Everything between the last time you were with them, and the present moment, was as if you were asleep. This song celebrates the feeling of those brief moments of feeling truly alive with that person,” Wulf explained.

The New Jersey native was inspired by the likes of Michael Jackson, Usher, Stevie Wonder, and his father who was a wedding singer. With his own music, Wulf hopes to use it as a means of healing and self-discovery.

His forthcoming debut EP, Heal Yourself First, combats today’s praising of toxicity as Wulf details the journey of falling in and fighting for love. As his name suggests, the lone wolf has to teach himself how to survive on his own.