Tory Lanez Drops First Song, “Ginobili”, From Behind Bars

Tory Lanez remains behind bars after being convicted of the 2020 shooting case of Megan Thee Stallion. However, he hasn’t remained silent.

Following his recent series of audio clips targeted at the Los Angeles County District Attorney, a song has now been released with a verse from the Canadian rapper/singer, called “Ginobili.” On the track, Lanez sends his doubters a message from behind bars.

In the video, which premiered on Wednesday (April 26) via WorldStarHipHop, Tory raps in front of a snow-covered mansion: “All of you ni**as that shi*ted on me, I promise you’ll reap what you sow / I came from out of the bottom, you ni**as tryna stop him… “

As the video nor song gives a clear timeline of when it was recorded, Tory is still giving a universal message that his doubters of today can still adhere to. See below.

Tory Lanez, née Daystar Peterson, was found guilty on all counts in December following the two-week trial in the shooting case of Megan held in Los Angeles. The Sorry 4 What artist now faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison, as well as subsequent deportation to his native Canada.

Sentencing has been delayed for Lanez twice, as he’s switched around his legal team and filed a motion for a new trial.

Earlier this week, his attorney Jose Baez took to Instagram to announce that his client has new information that could help prove his innocence.

Rapper Tory Lanez, 30, walks out of the courthouse while holding his 5-year-old son Kai’Lon, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Damian Dovarganes/AP

“Today is national DNA day and we are happy to announce that Tory Lanez will be releasing information about the DNA in his case that gave false and misleading information to his jury #freetorylanez” Baez wrote on his Instagram Story.

Following up from Baez, Lanez wrote a lengthy letter to the Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon stating that he’s been “illegally” convicted.

“I write this message with the utmost humility, love, and respect for the remarkable stance you’ve taken in regards to fighting for the justice of Black and brown minorities,” he wrote on IG. “Today I take a stance as an innocent Black man, wrongfully convicted of a crime I did not commit.”

“I’ve watched 2 district attorneys from your office by the names of Kathy Ta and Alex Bott unlawfully misuse their authority to hide and suppress any and all exculpatory evidence that exonerates me, or furthers my innocence,” he added. “I was completely robbed and deprived of a fair trial.” See below.