Tory Lanez Accused Of “Illegal Usage” Of Madonna’s Song “Into The Groove”

Tory Lanez appears to be in hot water, once again, as the rap-singer has been accused of illegally sampling one of Madonna’s songs. Tory, who recently released his ’80s-inspired album, Alone at Prom, earlier this month, is alleged to have used elements of the legendary pop icon’s 1985 single, “Into The Groove,” for his song, “Pluto’s Last Comet.”

Upon catching wind of the song, Madonna, who inferred that she had previously reached out to Tory about the matter privately, took to social media to put him on blast, writing, “Read your messages for illegal usage of my song ‘Into The Groove!'” in the comments of one of the Canadian star’s Instagram posts. It appears Tory has yet to respond to the allegations. Having appeared in the popular 1985 film, Desperately Seeking Susan, “Into The Groove” was also included on the 1994 reissue of her Like A Virgin album, placing it among the Material Girl’s more recognizable cuts.

Released on Dec. 10, Alone at Prom, which finds Lanez assuming the role of his alter ego, Ashton Rain, was led by the singles “Lady of Namek” and “87 Stingray.” Lanez shared his source of inspiration to record the ’80s-centric album during a Q&A session with his followers on Twitter.

“I get bored easily,” wrote Lanez. “And god gave me a range of talents … sometimes I feel like I take too much time putting music out that I want to hear in the moment … and I keep the music that I wanna hear forever to myself … ima stop doing that sh*t.”

Previously accused of stealing artists’ lyrics and music, the 29-year-old recently used his platform to give back to the less fortunate, spending $100,000 on toys and clothes for children in South Florida. Held in the Broward County area this past Wednesday (Dec. 22), the giveaway included bikes, Barbies, lightsabers, legos, and various other items.

“We’re still battling a pandemic that’s left so many people between a rock and a hard place,” Lanez told TMZ. “I’m just happy I can be a blessing to others and help them safely bring some joy back during the holidays.”

