Tory Lanez Lanez Accuses Megan Thee Stallion Of Framing Him For Shooting In New Freestyle

Tory Lanez continues to stoke fires regarding the 2020 shooting incident involving him and Megan Thee Stallion in his latest freestyle, with the rapper/singer claiming the Houston Hottie and her team framed him to take the fall.

Lanez, who appeared on Funk Flex’s Hot 97 freestyle series on Tuesday (July 20), dropped bars over Cassidy’s “I’m a Hustla” instrumental, with a few couplets in particular ruffling feathers. “Shoutout to DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, and Lil Baby / What I’m about to say is gonna sound a little crazy / But it’s true so don’t play me / Y’all all would’ve got your awards if they didn’t frame me,” Lanez raps in the clip, alluding that Megan Thee Stallion beat out the three superstars for hardware at the 2021 BET Awards due to sympathy she garnered after the July 2020 Hollywood Hills shooting incident that left her with a gunshot wound to the foot.

The freestyle, which quickly went viral on social media, sparked a trending topic, with many fans disparaging the Canadian rapper for continuing to defend himself amid the allegations of his involvement instead of taking responsibility for the alleged crime committed.

Fans also took note of Lanez’s mention of DaBaby, whom he recently collaborated with on the song “SKAT,” which led to a war of words between DaBaby and Thee Stallion on social media and the frequent collaborators eventually unfollowing each other.

Lanez first accused Megan and her team of using him as a scapegoat last year on his album Daystar, rapping, “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting / But them boys ain’t clean enough” on the song “Money Over Fallouts.”

He has repeatedly maintained his innocence since being charged in the shooting.

Check out Lanez’s buzzworthy freestyle below: