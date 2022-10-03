Tory Lanez Gets Sued By Pregnant Woman In Alleged Hit & Run

Tory Lanez is finding himself in hot water once again.

The Sorry 4 What rapper is being sued by Krisha and Jesse Grullon, who claim he hit their car on New Year’s Day 2021 in Miami and then fled the scene. At the time, Krisha was four months pregnant.

According to documents from TMZ, the Grullons were stopped at the red light at the end of a highway off-ramp when Lanez struck their car on the rear left side with a green Bentley SUV.

However, Lanez’s attorney, Andell Brown, shared with the outlet that he believes the couple’s filing is “baseless,” considering the alleged incident occurred in January, but an insurance claim wasn’t placed until July. Brown also claims the initial police report stated the car in question was silver, but was changed to green in the lawsuit and added the couple is blaming the alleged incident on Lanez due to his license plate.

The Grullons anticipate the deposition will be conducted in early 2023 and deny Lanez responded to their claim within the expected timeframe of 45 days.

The 30-year-old is currently being investigated by LAPD for allegations of an assault associated with August Alsina. The singer claims he was attacked by Lanez and his security team backstage at a concert in Chicago. Furthermore, the trial related to the shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion in set to begin between late November and early December.