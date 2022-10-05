Tory Lanez Claims He’s Facing 24 Years In Megan Thee Stallion Trial

Tory Lanez has broken his silence regarding his upcoming trial against Megan Thee Stallion, claiming that he now faces 24 years in prison if convicted.

“I am in an open case and maybe I make this s**t look really beautiful, but I am facing 24 years […] I’m making s**t look beautiful, don’t I? But guys, I am actively facing 24 years next month,” he told DJ Akademiks on his Off The Record podcast. “Like, this is no play-play situation. I’ve been in this for three years. I’ve never played internet games with you guys. I’m not gonna start now.”

The Sorry 4 What rapper was charged with a felony count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle when the Texas rapper accused him of shooting her in the foot.

For the most part, Lanez has rarely spoken publicly about the investigation and impending trial stating that there’s a “time and place” for said discussions.

“There is a time and a place, brother. For those people who I do not know and do not owe any explanation, will get an explanation,” Lanez added. “I’ve never been a patient guy, but I will tell you this—I’ve always been a ‘time and place’ guy, and that’s why I said, even in my last interview, the narrative can be against me, but it’s the narrative that’s against me and it’s me not defending myself.”

This revelation comes days after Lanez shut down during an interview with The Breakfast Club. When probed about the trial, he deflected, stating that he only wanted to discuss his new album and speak on positivity.

The Canadian rapper is currently being investigated for an alleged assault involving August Alsina and is being sued for his rumored involvement in a hit-and-run.

The trial involving Megan Thee Stallion is set to begin between Nov. 28 and Dec. 8. A judge subpoenaed Kelsey Harris, an eyewitness and the “Savage” rapper’s former best friend, as she was the only person in the car with the two artists on the night of the shooting. Jury selection will take place on Dec. 5.

Back in April, Megan broke her silence on the incident, reflecting on what transpired from her perspective with CBS Morning host, Gayle King.

“So, I get out of the car, and it’s like, everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, bi**h.’ And he started shooting,’” the 27-year-old recalled.

Watch Lanez discuss his potential sentencing below.