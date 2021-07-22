Tory Lanez Asks Cassidy “What’s The Problem?” After Being Accused Of Stealing His Lyrics Since 2017

L–R: Cassidy poses backstage at MTV's 'TRL' Studios on Nov. 6, 2007 in New York City, Tory Lanez in New York City on Jan. 27, 2018.

Tory Lanez has built a reputation for his lyrical prowess, with many listeners praising his impressive live freestyle performances on radio stations. However, late Wednesday night (July 21), rapper Cassidy accused the Canadian rapper of stealing his lyrics and mimicking his flow, delivery, and cadence, dating as far back as 2017.

In a clip posted to the former Full Surface artist’s Instagram account, the Philly native highlighted a sequence of Lanez’s bars that sound eerily similar to his, causing fans to hop in the comments in agreement with Cassidy’s assessment.

“I’m @torylanez favorite rapper #RNS Ain’t no denying that #GoatGang Show me the respect I deserve #BARSisBack #DaEnergy,” the veteran lyricist wrote in the post’s caption.

Cassidy’s comments come after Lanez’s recent return to Hot 97 this past Tuesday (July 20), when he let off a vicious freestyle over, ironically, the instrumental for Cassidy’s 2005 hit, “I’m a Hustla.” This isn’t the first time the “Talk To Me” artist has been accused of jacking lyrics. In 2017, following one of the freestyles highlighted in Cassidy’s clip, a fan posted a video alleging that Lanez had borrowed rhymes from other artists, a claim the singer/rapper vehemently denied.

On Thursday (July 22), Lanez, 28, responded to Cassidy’s accusations via Instagram, writing, “U are one of my favorite rappers Cass,” then asking the 39-year-old, “What’s the problem?”

“I guess this is what happens when you try to pay homage,” added the controversial rapper, explaining, “The first freestyle I shouted ya name out because you did inspire me. The second one I went on YOUR beat. Shit is sad how you old n**gas be mad at the young n**gas for not showing love then when we do…we get responses like this.”

In addition to having his pen-game questioned, Lanez’s most recent freestyle also made headlines when he claimed that Megan Thee Stallion and her team framed him for the 2020 shooting incident the two were involved in, during which Lanez allegedly shot Thee Stallion in her foot while parked outside of a residence in the Hollywood Hills.

“Shoutout to DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, and Lil Baby / What I’m about to say is gonna sound a little crazy / But it’s true so don’t play me / Y’all all would’ve got your awards if they didn’t frame me,” he spat in the studio, suggesting that the Houston Hottie only won at the 2021 BET Awards because of sympathy she garnered from the incident.

Lanez, who was charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic weapon, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded unregistered gun in a vehicle, has maintained his innocence.