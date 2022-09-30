Tory Lanez Explains ‘Sorry 4 What’ Title And Drops Video For “Why Did I”

Today (Sept. 30), Grammy-nominated and controversial rapper/singer Tory Lanez has dropped his newest album Sorry 4 What — which debuted No. 1 on Apple Music’s Top Albums.

The 20-track project boasts only two features from A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Yoko Gold. Many of the tracks sound like “Tory featuring Tory,” as he effortlessly switches from singing to rapping. Ahead of the album’s release, the Toronto native shared the meaning of the album’s eyebrow-raising title with VIBE, during his Back-to-School drive in Baltimore.

“It’s not no disses or anything negative on the album,” he revealed, despite the very public drama surrounding allegations with Megan Thee Stallion and August Alsina. The 30-year-old assured, “I’m just trying to stay positive and do good stuff. I’m just staying positive but being unapologetically myself.”

The title manifested itself after Lanez mentioned a suggested title, “Sorry,” to his photographer during a studio session, who then asked “Sorry for what?”

To promote the album’s release under his independent label One Umbrella, Lanez held three different listening events in one night in New York. Guests included Ty Dolla $ign, Bobby Shmurda, Red Cafe, Dave East, and more.

He also dropped a visual for first single “Why Did I.”

The music video shows Lanez rapping and singing in Miami’s Taboo strip club locker room, as the exotic dancers move to the beat with money surrounding them.

Check out the music video for “Why Did I” above and the track list for Sorry 4 What below.

Courtesy of publicist