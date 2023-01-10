Tory Lanez’s “The Color Violet” Cracks Billboard Hot 100 Post-Conviction

Tory Lanez may have opened the year behind bars, but his music continues to make waves. The rap star recently scored his latest Billboard entry as his single “The Color Violet” cracked the Hot 100 chart. The track, which is produced by Dejan Nikolic and Foreign Teck, landed at No. 87 on the chart dated for the week of Feb. 14.

“The Color Violet” was included on Lanez’s sixth studio album Alone At Prom, which dropped in December 2021. The album debuted at No. 59 on the Billboard 200 chart and produced the singles “Lady of Namek,” “’87 Stingray,” and “Enchanted Waterfall.” In addition to “The Color Violet,” Lanez also appeared on the Billboard Global 200 chart for artists. The Canadian hitmaker currently sits at No. 122 on that chart, as well.

The last time the 30-year-old reached the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 occurred in 2020 and 2022, respectively. In 2020, “What’s Poppin,” his collaboration with Jack Harlow, peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart, while his last full-length release Sorry 4 What hit No. 5 on the Billboard 200 this past September.

Lanez was recently convicted on Dec. 23 for his role in the 2020 shooting of rap star Megan Thee Stallion. He has since hired former Death Row Records attorney David Kenner as his counsel after firing his previous legal team in the wake of his guilty verdict. Kenner previously helped represent Snoop Dogg in his own 1995 murder trial, as well as Death Row CEO Suge Knight, who is currently serving a 28-year sentence after pleading no contest to one count of voluntary manslaughter in 2018.