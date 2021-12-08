Travis Scott Hit With $10 Billion Lawsuit Following Astroworld Tragedy

Days after several families denied Travis Scott’s offer to pay for their loved ones’ funerals following the decision of 9-year-old Ezra Blount’s family, the rapper was slammed with a new $10 billion lawsuit.

Brent Coon of Brent Coon & Associates filed the lawsuit on Tuesday (Dec. 7) on behalf of more than 1,500 attendees. With this filing, the number of plaintiffs totals nearly 2,800. “In addition to litigating high profile mass tragedies all over the county the last 35 years, I also have run a concert promotion company for over 20 years and am very familiar with how you are supposed to plan these events,” Coon said in a statement. “What happened at Astroworld was an unconscionable tragedy and it is important that justice is served for all those impacted.”

He continued, “I believe our firm is best suited to help lead this case, not only because of the number of victims who have selected our firm to represent them in this action, but due [to] the fact that we possess the extensive legal experience as demonstrated by our lead counsel work on many plant explosions, product recalls and other mass tort actions.” A hearing is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 13.

Coon also stated, “We will roll over every rock in this matter. Everyone associated with these types of events has the power to halt conduct that is resulting in injury to attendees. It has been terribly disappointing that some defendants have already gone public misstating and down-playing their responsibilities that attach to events such as this.”

On Monday (Dec. 6), Scott requested to have at least one lawsuit tossed out and has overall denied being responsible for what transpired at Astroworld. Back in November, Thomas J. Henry, a Texas attorney, filed a $2 billion lawsuit against Scott, Apple Music, Live Nation, NRG Stadium, and Drake on behalf of 282 clients. Live Nation and other promoters have also denied claims against them.