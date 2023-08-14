Travis Scott Stands 2 Weeks At No. 1 With ‘Utopia’

Travis Scott looks on prior to Game Six of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Travis Scott remains on top. The Houston rapper scored his second consecutive week as No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Aug. 19 with his latest album Utopia.

According to data provided by the outlet, the anticipated album earned 147,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 1. It is the first rap project to debut its first two weeks on top of the chart since Drake released Certified Lover Boy in September 2021.

Initially released on July 28, Utopia became only the second Hip-Hop project to rank no. 1 this year after Lil Uzi’s Pink Tape became the first to do so earlier this summer, despite releases from chart toppers including YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Trippie Redd, Lil Durk, Gunna, and more.

Travis Scott accepts the Best Hip Hop award for “Franchise” onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

In its debut, Utopia broke streaming records as the most commercially successful Hip-Hop album of the year, with nearly 500,000 album-equivalent units sold. Still, the 32-year-old did not outsell his 2018 album Astroworld, which moved 537,000 album-equivalent units, roughly 40,000 more than Utopia in that same time frame. Astroworld also compiled 270,000 pure album sales compared to Utopia‘s 252,000.

Still, Utopia did out-stream Astroworld with 650 million global streams surpassing the nearly 350 million streams of Astroworld in its opening week.

Travis Scott attends “The Idol” Premiere Afterparty at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palm Beach on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Utopia features Teezo Touchdown, Drake, Playboi Carti, Beyoncé, Rob49, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Yung Lean, Dave Chappelle, Young Thug, Westside Gunn, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, SZA, Future, and, James Blake.

The award-winning rapper plans to tour Utopia across North America and Europe with dates to be announced. Listen to the album below.