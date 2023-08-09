Travis Scott Announces ‘Utopia’ Tour, His First Since Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott performs onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Travis Scott finally released his long-awaited album, Utopia, last week, and with that comes the Utopia Tour, his first since the Astroworld Festival tragedy in November of 2021.

Cactus Jack’s road trip will begin at the United Center in Chicago on Sept. 25 and make 23 stops, including Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle, and more. His final stop will be Miami’s Kaseya Center on Nov. 27.

Scott took to Instagram to announce the tour on Tuesday (Aug. 8) and revealed that he will make some stops in Europe, as well. Check out his Instagram post below.

Travis Scott has already performed the album live. While his initial plan to perform at the Pyramids Of Giza in Egypt went awry, he was able to hit the stage at the illustrious Circus Maximus chariot-racing stadium in Rome, and he wasn’t alone.

Kanye West joined his longtime collaborator and performed “Praise God” from his 2021 album Donda. “There is no Utopia without Kanye West,” the nine-time GRAMMY nominee said while on stage with his mentor. “There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West.”

The concert sold out, but fans all over the world had the opportunity to watch it via live stream for $15. Check out the moment between Ye and Scott below.

Travis Scott released Utopia on Friday (July 28), the day that he was supposed to perform in Egypt. The LP features Drake, Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Future, SZA, Playboi Carti, and more, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 496,000 album-equivalent units sold in its first week. Additionally, all 19 songs from the album debuted on the Billboard Hot 100. Check out Utopia above.





