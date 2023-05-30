A Bad Bunny Feature Could Possibly Appear On Travis $cott’s ‘Utopia’

At a recent show in Monaco, Travis $cott teased a new song featuring Bad Bunny before a hefty crowd of fans. The collaboration led many to speculate that the track could possibly be on his forthcoming fourth studio album, Utopia, set to drop this year.

The heavy-bassed number had fans dancing as the reggaeton beat permeated the room full attendees. Although neither La Flame or Bad Bunny have confirmed where this track will live, many can look forward to the banger by the two popular musicians.

“Poi ci ha fatto ascoltare alcune canzoni di utopia, questa con Bad Bunny, devastante,” a fan who caught footage of the track tweeted. Translated to English, the tweet reads “Then he played us some Utopia songs, this one with Bad Bunny, devastating.”

In a recent interview with PIN-UP Magazine, $cott spoke on the meaning behind his next full-length project while naming things he loves that begin with each letter of the alphabet.

For “U” the Houston rager said, “Utopia is something that people feel is so far-fetched and out of reach, some perfect state of mind. But you create it yourself. There are people who achieve utopia every day. They may not be the richest people with the dopest cribs, but it’s a utopia wherever they are, and that’s the most you can have.”

“With every album, I live in these worlds in my mind… I’m trying to show people experiences where utopian things can exist, and you can enjoy yourself and have a good time,” he added. “They can create energy that spews out magical things — new cures, new buildings, new avenues for people to move forward. People need to see that utopia is real.”

Elsewhere in the cover story, he named “MPC” for the letter “M” elaborating, “I made most of my new album on an MPC. I got new ones; I got some old ones. My favorite is the 2000XL. It produces a very distinctive sound that makes it feel alive.”

Utopia follows his last critically acclaimed LP ASTROWORLD, which released in 2018. The 17-track project saw musical assistance from Frank Ocean, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Drake, Pharrell, 21 Savage, Gunna, Don Toliver, and more.

However, the eponymous ASTROWORLD Music Festival has done damage to $cott’s brand, as some lost their lives at the November event in 2021. Roughly 50,000 music fans gathered in Houston for the return of the annual music event to see SZA, 21 Savage, Earth, Wind, & Fire, Master P, $cott and more.

Unfortunately, the two-day festival turned deadly when crowd surging resulting in compression asphyxia amongst other factors, resulting in 10 fatalities.

A memorial to those who died at the Astroworld festival is displayed outside of NRG Park on November 09, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Eight people were killed and dozens injured last Friday in a crowd surge during a Travis Scott concert at the Astroworld music festival. Several lawsuits have been filed against Scott, and authorities continue investigations around the event. Scott, a Houston-native rapper and musician, launched the festival in 2018.



Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Since then, the 32-year-old has slowly made his way back into the spotlight, after apologizing for what happened at his now-canceled music festival.

“I didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the [post-show] press conference,” $cott revealed to Charlamagne Tha God two years ago. “And even at that moment, you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’”

Check out the teaser of his and Bad Bunny’s unreleased collab above. A release date for Travis $cott’s Utopia album has yet to be revealed.