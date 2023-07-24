Travis Scott Confirms ‘Utopia’ Release Date, Announces Accompanying Film

Rapper Travis Scott announces "play ball" prior to Game Six of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Travis Scott’s rollout for his forthcoming album, Utopia, hit a new level over the last few weeks with the announcement of his release event taking place in Egypt. Now, fans know the exact date the LP will come out, along with some bonus content associated with it.

The Houston rapper took the stage at Rolling Loud Miami on Saturday evening (July 22) and announced that he was entering a new era in his career. His performances over the last few years have primarily been made up of his previous albums and loose singles, especially with the success of his 2018 album Astroworld.

Before his Rolling Loud set was over, the 32-year-old enigma played a trailer for Utopia which confirmed that it will come out on Friday (July 28), the very same day he will perform at the Pyramids of Giza. Cactus Jack also informed fans that he will be releasing a movie titled Circus Maximus to accompany his long-awaited album. Check out the announcement below.

Travis Scott’s Utopia rollout seemingly hit a snag last week when the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate announced his performance at the Pyramids Of Giza would no longer take place via Egypt Today and even allegedly sued the “Sicko Mode” rapper. They cited “safety concerns” and “peculiar rituals performed by the star during his performance” which opposed their “authentic societal values and traditions.”

Live Nation, the promoter for the event, shared a statement with Consequence soon after which read “There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false […] We can’t wait to celebrate ‘Utopia’ with you in Egypt!”

Travis Scott released what is believed to be the lead single for Utopia, “K-Pop,” this past Friday (July 21). The record features the global sensations Bad Bunny and The Weeknd. Check out the “K-Pop” music video below.