Travis $cott Hints At July Release Date For ‘UTOPIA’ Album

The hints keep rolling in for Travis $cott’s forthcoming album UTOPIA, as billboards have went up in Los Angeles with very telling signs that the LP may be dropping July 21.

On Monday evening (June 26), cryptic ads popped up showing a clock and a lock combination indicating that this may be the official date for La Flame’s fourth studio album. Both billboards included UTOPIA branding posing the question, “Is It In The Chateau?”

In a tweet by Hip Hop All Day, one billboard showed a clock pointing to the time of 7:21. In another ad, the lock combination centers viewers’ eyes to numbers seven, two, and one. That would make UTOPIA’s potential debut less than a month away.

However, Travis $cott has remained tight-lipped when it comes to official details about the album. It seems to be that he’s leaving it up to his fans to put the pieces of the puzzle together.

Billboards teasing Travis Scott's "Utopia" have appeared in LA today…. the time and lock combo on both billboards point to the number 7/21 ??



It seems very likely that Travis is hinting at a July 21st release date. 3 WEEKS. pic.twitter.com/L2a3rZtB44 — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) June 27, 2023

Other hints about UTOPIA include a possible collaboration with Bad Bunny, as well as The Weeknd. At a May show in Monaco, $cott teased a new song featuring Bunny before a hefty crowd of fans. The collaboration led many to speculate that the track could possibly be on the album.

The heavy-bassed number had fans dancing as the reggaeton beat permeated the room full attendees. Although neither La Flame nor Bad Bunny have confirmed where this track will live, many are speculating that the banger will drop soon.

“Poi ci ha fatto ascoltare alcune canzoni di utopia, questa con Bad Bunny, devastante,” a fan who caught footage of the track tweeted. Translated to English, the tweet reads, “Then he played us some Utopia songs, this one with Bad Bunny, devastating.”

As far as The Weeknd being on the album, last month The Idol creator was seen enjoying a drink in the back of a black Maybach, while his bodyguard carried a brown leather suitcase with the word “Utopia” stitched onto it.

Earlier that month, $cott’s bodyguard also touted the same briefcase with the title of the album written the same way. This led many to believe that the Canadian star may either be a feature on the project or helped with production.

In an interview with PIN-UP Magazine, $cott spoke on the meaning behind his next full-length project while naming things he loves that begin with each letter of the alphabet.

For “U” the Houston rager said, “Utopia is something that people feel is so far-fetched and out of reach, some perfect state of mind. But you create it yourself. There are people who achieve utopia every day. They may not be the richest people with the dopest cribs, but it’s a utopia wherever they are, and that’s the most you can have.”

