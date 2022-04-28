Travis Scott Announces First Headlining Performances Post-Astroworld

Travis Scott returns as a festival headliner following last November’s Astroworld tragedy.

Scott will touch down in South America for three Primavera Sound events. The first takes place in São Paulo, Brazil on Nov. 6, with the other two musical events taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Santiago, Chile on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 respectively. The rapper is also slated to host and perform at a Formula One Grand Prix event at Miami’s E11EVEN nightclub on Saturday, May 7.

Since Astroworld left 10 dead and hundreds injured, the rapper has maintained somewhat of a low profile. He did, though, perform at Coachella, despite being removed from their lineup in light of the Astroworld fiasco. He also performed at a pre-Oscars party and a Coachella afterparty.

Scott remains embroiled in post-Astroworld lawsuits—one worth nearly $10 billion. He’s since attempted to make amends by offering to pay for funeral costs for the victims. The families wound up declining his offer. In March, he revealed that he was working on Project HEAL, a $5 million community-based initiative aiming to provide better mental health resources for youth in addition to scholarship opportunities for HBCU students

Sources told Variety Scott will perform at other “major” festivals this summer, potentially in the U.S., but no further details have been shared.