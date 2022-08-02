Travis Scott Lands “Road To Utopia” Las Vegas Residency, Inks Multi-Year Partnership

Travis Scott will be a mainstay in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future, as the rap star has inked a multi-year partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas to bring his “Road to Utopia” to the city of sin for a nightclub residency experience. Per Billboard, Scott has signed on for seven appearances at Zouk Nightclub. The first of which will take place on Sept. 17, with an additional show date of Oct. 15 also scheduled.

Described as a “mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience,” “Road to Utopia” will find Scott taking full advantage of the club’s various technological advances, such as its lighting and sound systems, according to a statement from Resorts World.

“Travis plans to utilize all of this to his advantage,” says Ronn Nicolli, chief marketing officer of Resorts World Las Vegas. “He is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of artist with such a creative mind, we’re excited for what he will be able to create in the space.”

Scott’s forthcoming residency at Zouk Nightclub is announced as the rapper continues to step back into the public arena in the aftermath of the Astroworld Festival last year. In May, the “Butterfly Effect” rapper performed at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Vegas and previously appeared at Zouk Nightclub for a surprise performance, which Nicolli credits as being the genesis of the club and Scott’s relationship.

Scott recently took the stage alongside Future at Rolling Loud Miami in July. it marked his first festival appearance of 2022.