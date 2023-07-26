Travis Scott Shares ‘Utopia’ Covers And ‘Circus Maximus’ Trailer

Rapper Travis Scott announces "play ball" prior to Game Six of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Travis Scott is upping the ante as the release of his fourth studio album Utopia draws near. The 32-year-old artist shared multiple cover arts for the LP and a trailer for its accompanying film Circus Maximus.

The covers, posted by the Houston rapper on Tuesday (July 25) in support of his Friday (July 28) release, feature five different men with frightening pupils wearing tattered clothing and holding worn-down money while sitting in an old car. “THIS IS ONE OF THE COVERS FOR MY 4TH ALBUM UTOPIA SHOT BY PIETER HUGO THE JOURNEY THRU THE ALBUM TOOK ME ALL OVER THE WORLD AND CANT WAIT TO FINALLY DROP THE ALBUM THE MAIN COVER WILL DROP THURS UNTIL THEN A COVER EVERYDAY LOVE U SEE U IN UTOPIA,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

The Circus Maximus trailer for the film releasing on Thursday (July 27) opens from the bottom of a deep hole in the ground before transitioning to scenes of the Astroworld artist sitting at a table, a car speeding down an empty street, Scott being encircled by several men, an empty arena, and much more nondescript clips. Check out the multiple Utopia covers and Circus Maximus trailer below.

Travis Scott confirmed the release date for Utopia during his headlining Rolling Loud Miami set on Saturday evening (July 22), which will coincide with his previous-announced performance at the Pyramids Of Giza in Egypt. He also announced the accompanying film Circus Maximus that same evening while revealing that his Rolling Loud set would mark the end of this era of his career.

The “Highest In The Room” artist reportedly ran into some issues with the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate when they announced via Egypt Today that his performance on Friday (July 28) would no longer take place due to “safety concerns” and “peculiar rituals” that take place during his performances that oppose their “authentic societal values and traditions.” They even allegedly sued the father of two, but Live Nation, the event’s promoter, confirmed via Consequence that the report was false and his performance was still continuing as planned.

Utopia will close a nearly five-year gap between his last solo album Astroworld. The August 2018 LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and sold 537,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. The album featured Drake, The Weeknd, Frank Ocean, Gunna, 21 Savage, and more. Check out Astroworld below.