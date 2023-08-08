Travis Scott’s ‘UTOPIA’ Album Sells 500K, Breaks Streaming Records

Travis Scott attends the premiere of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

Travis Scott’s UTOPIA album has become the most commercially successful Hip-Hop album of the year, with nearly 500,000 album-equivalent units sold and 650 million global streams in its opening week of release.

According to Apple Music, UTOPIA broke the first-day streams record for 2023, while Spotify also confirmed that the album racked up the most streams on its first day on the platform, topping out at over 128 million. The album’s second-day streaming metrics of 79 million plays on Spotify also outpaced the first-day streaming totals of any other album, a testament to its popularity and staying power.

UTOPIA marks another success release from Scott, but falls short of his previous effort, Astroworld, which moved 537,000 album-equivalent units, roughly 40,000 more than UTOPIA in that same time-frame. Astroworld also compiled 270,000 pure album sales, while UTOPIA accounted for 252,000. However, UTOPIA’s streaming numbers far outweigh that of Astroworld‘s in its opening week, with its 650 million global streams surpassing the nearly 350 million streams of its predecessor.

Travis Scott attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

Released on Friday (July 28), UTOPIA debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking his third consecutive chart-topping album as a solo artist. Arriving nearly five years to the release date of Astroworld, UTOPIA includes appearances from Drake, Playboi Carti, Beyoncé, Rob49, 21 Savage, the Weeknd, Swae Lee, Yung Lean, Dave Chappelle, Young Thug, Westside Gunn, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, SZA, Future, Teezo Touchdown and James Blake.

In addition to being made available on streaming, via CD, and vinyl, UTOPIA can be purchased as part of merchandised box sets, each featuring one of five alternative covers released in conjunction with the album.