Trey Songz’s Rape Accuser, Dylan Gonzalez, Releases Statement, Claims “Unbearable PTSD”

Dylan Gonzalez, a basketball star and artist, accused Trey Songz of rape on Dec. 30, 2021, following years of countless sexual assault accusations against the singer.

On Tuesday (Jan. 11), she released a full statement on the matter. The 27-year-old expressed that she is pursuing legal action, writing, “With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas Hotel.” A source reportedly close to Gonzalez told TMZ the alleged assault took place years ago.

She continued, “Suppression of our voice only emboldens our oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal. At this time, I humbly request my privacy, consideration, and compassion while I fully commit to pursue the best course of action and all of my legal options.”

Gonzalez’s legal team, George Vrabeck and Ariel Mitchell, shared with PEOPLE that they will be taking action against Songz in the coming weeks and are in the process of formally filing the litigation.

Meanwhile, a representative for Trey Songz—born Tremaine Neverson—shared with TMZ, “Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks.”

Neverson is already under investigation for a separate alleged assault that took place at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in November 2021.