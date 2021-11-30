Trey Songz Being Investigated For An Alleged Sexual Assault

While in Las Vegas celebrating his 37th birthday on Saturday (Nov. 27), Trey Songz and his companions allegedly brought a group of women back to their hotel room from Drai’s Nightclub. Now, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are reportedly looking into claims of a sexual assault.

Law enforcement told TMZ that the report was made on Sunday (Nov. 28), but it’s unclear when the alleged assault actually took place. Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the incident “alleged occurred at a hotel in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.” Trey Songz—born Tremaine Neverson—is reported to be cooperating with the investigation and no arrests have been made as of Monday (Nov. 29).

In recent years, Neverson has been accused of sexual assault and abuse several times. In 2017, Keke Palmer expressed that she felt “sexual intimidation” from Neverson while on set of a music video that she was told was a house party. She hid in a closet while waiting for an Uber and he still resorted to using her likeness without approval. In 2018, Neverson also faced a domestic violence lawsuit, which was later dismissed.

In January 2020, an anonymous woman filed a $10 million lawsuit against the Virginia-bred singer, accusing him of placing his hand under her dress and attempting to insert his fingers into her vagina without her consent or permission at a Miami nightclub in 2018. In August 2020, a woman named Aliza claimed she has consensual sex with Neverson, but he later urinated on her and threatened to drop both her phone and purse off a balcony if she attempted to leave. She recalled, “And he’s psycho—like, he took my phone and my purse away for like a whole day. Held them over the balcony and was like, ‘B***h, if you try to leave, I’ll drop this s**t.’”

Neverson took to Twitter denying the allegations. “I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life,” he wrote.

Neither Neverson nor his team has released a statement regarding the latest incident.